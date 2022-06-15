The Daily Advertiser
Wagga triathlete Radka Kahlefeldt finishes second in the Ironman Asia Pacific Championships

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated June 15 2022 - 7:35am, first published 6:40am
GRAND RETURN: Radka Kahlefeldt crosses the line joined by her husband Brad and two daughters Ruby and Indiana. Picture: Koruptvision

Wagga's Radka Kahlefeldt has returned to racing in grand form, booking her spot to the iconic Ironman World Championships held at Kona, Hawaii in October.

