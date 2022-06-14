The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Bonvalante continues love affair with his home track with strong Wagga win

MM
By Matt Malone
June 14 2022 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RIGHT AT HOME: Bonvalante, with Michael Heagney in the saddle, storms to victory at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Tuesday. Picture: Madeline Begley

BONVALANTE continued his love affair with his home track at Wagga with a strong victory at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.