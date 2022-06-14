BONVALANTE continued his love affair with his home track at Wagga with a strong victory at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Tuesday.
The five-year-old finished strongly down the extreme outside of the track to claim the Iron Jack Benchmark 58 Handicap (1600m).
It was Bonvalante's third win of his career, with all three coming at Wagga. In fact, he boasts a record of three wins and four minor placings from 12 starts at his home track, with just one placing from seven runs elsewhere.
Wagga trainer Gary Colvin was pleased to see the right mix come together for Bonvalante.
"He loves his home track and the pace was right on," Colvin said.
"It's like football, everyone loves their home ground. And he needs pace on because he just goes back and relaxes and comes home.
"He seems to be handling the wet. Ever since we got him over the mile, he's excelled."
It was Bonvalante's second win at his past three starts. He also enjoyed success when rattling home to win on Wagga Town Plate day.
In between times, Colvin was at a loss to explain a last-start failure at Albury.
"I was a bit dumbfounded last start at Albury," he said.
"They did string out a lot and he found it hard to make up the ground.
"The secret is the pace being on. He can relax and when they're stopping, he's still coming."
Bonvalante ($4.60) was brought with a well-timed run by experienced jockey Michael Heagney. He scored by one and three quarter lengths over Mulofdubai ($3.90fav), with one and a quarter lengths to Crocodile Cod ($8.00) in third.
With two of his three wins having come on heavy ground, Colvin is inclined to push on with Bonvalante.
"He's handling it, so we'll look for another mile race," he said. "I think there is a nice race for him coming up at Corowa."
