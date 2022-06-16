Tristan Wheeler has spent plenty of time on the Kangaroos bench, but finally will get his shot on the field.
The 19-year-old has been on the sidelines to start the season but has been given the all clear to return following knee surgery.
Almost 12 months after rupturing his ACL, Wheeler will make his first grade debut against junior club Brothers at Equex Centre on Saturday.
"It's feeling alright and I'm just keen to start playing again," Wheeler said.
Wheeler made the switch to Kangaroos to play under James Smart this season.
The young halfback thought it would be a great way to continue to develop his game.
"He coached me in the Riverina Bulls a couple of years ago and I really enjoyed my time and learnt a lot," he said. "I was keen to go and play with him."
However he may not get the chance to play alongside Smart just get with the Kangaroos captain-coach struggling with an ankle complaint.
Smart will give himself until Saturday to prove his fitness but Trae O'Neill has been named at halfback after his ankle issue flared in the disappointing loss to Albury heading into the general bye.
"I'm just struggling with the ankle that I broke last year," Smart said.
"It was giving me a bit of grief in the Albury game and I haven't been able to do a whole heap of running on it recently. I'll see how I feel later in the week."
Smart is unsure what role Wheeler will play off the bench but he's looking forward to giving him a chance in the top grade.
He comes straight into the first grade set up off the injury lay-off.
"He's been waiting for his medical clearance to be able to play and I feel like he's going to add a whole heap to this team, especially with our attack," Smart said.
"How many minutes he will play is still undecided but he is coming off a 12-month lay-off and we want to gradually bring him in off the advice of his physio and specialist but he's someone all through pre-season that I've seen as a long-term option for the club as a seven."
Kangaroos will also be without Jett Liu and Pat Guthrie for the clash but Noa Fotu returns on the wing which sees Ollie Hoskin move into the second row.
It's also a big game for both clubs as not only is it a chance to get one over their crosstown rivals, but both could do with a ladder boost.
Kangaroos only have one win to their credit after a 24-16 loss to Albury before the bye, a game Smart described as ordinary, while Brothers are a win ahead of them.
"I'm sure both clubs are treating it as a must-win game," Smart said.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
