Former Narrandera coach Jordan Hedington has made a surprise mid-season switch to Farrer League leaders Marrar.
Hedington shocked Narrandera by requesting a clearance this week and is expected to be rushed into Marrar's team for Saturday's top of the table clash against East Wagga-Kooringal at Gumly Oval.
Hedington, 24, won Narrandera's best and fairest in 2019 and then stepped up to coach the club from his Canberra base in 2020-21.
After six games for the Eagles this season, Hedington told the club he was looking for a fresh start after having 'fallen out of love' with footy.
"Coaching for two years from Canberra was pretty tough...and I just fell out of love with the game over the last probably six months and a fresh start is what I was after," Hedington said.
"After four years at Narrandera, a fresh start was needed and I found that at Marrar."
A close friendship with Marrar's three Canberra recruits, Billy Toy, Logan Gray and Angus Kent, paved the way for the move to the Bombers.
"Obviously a couple of my good friends in Billy, Logan and Angus signed there this year so that was another contributing factor to wanting to join Marrar, that a couple of my good friends from home are there," Hedington said.
"Sparks (Lenon) sounds very keen from a few a phone calls we had over the weekend and I think it's going to be a really fun place to be.
"I've spoken to a few people from outside the club and they've said I'm going to love it. I've obviously chosen a good club to go to and having a few good friends there, it was a mixture of wanting a fresh start and playing with some familiar faces thrown in.
"Honestly, I'm so excited. I can't wait to hook in."
Marrar coach Shane Lenon was rapt to welcome Hedington on board.
"Obviously Jordan's got good credentials. He's a best and fairest winner, has coaching experience so he's going to add plenty to our side and it's all positive at our end," Lenon said.
"He seems like he can play a few different positions. Probably similar to a Reid Gordon type of player and can play a variety of roles for us. We'll play him where he's needed and what the opposition is on any given day."
Narrandera coach Shaun Brooker could not be contacted for comment but Hedington was cleared by the Eagles on Thursday.
