The Rock-Yerong Creek vice-captain Aiden Ridley believes consistency is the key to the Magpies' chances

MM
By Matt Malone
June 16 2022 - 5:00am
HARD AT WORK: The Rock-Yerong Creek co-vice-captain Aiden Ridley believes the Magpies are tracking nicely ahead of Saturday's game against Barellan. Picture: Madeline Begley

CONSISTENCY is the key to The Rock-Yerong Creek's premiership bid, according to Magpies vice-captain Aiden Ridley.

