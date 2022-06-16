CONSISTENCY is the key to The Rock-Yerong Creek's premiership bid, according to Magpies vice-captain Aiden Ridley.
The 33-year-old knows what it takes, having been part of TRYC premiership teams in 2011 and 2015.
Advertisement
The Magpies are tracking nicely this season, sitting third at the halfway mark of the competition, having produced the goods against the best sides in the competition.
Ridley believes this year's group is younger than the previous premiership teams he's been apart of at TRYC but is confident they have what it takes should they get their consistency right.
"I definitely think we've got a chance, barring injuries," Ridley said.
"This is one of the more younger sides coming through, we're very young, we've got experience but you could throw a blanket over three or four of us, and after that our average age drops to 22 or 23.
"If we can be consistent, and I think that's the hardest thing with this young group, being consistent week in, week out, but I definitely think on our day we can beat anyone, we showed that against Marrar, we played that good game of footy.
"I believe we're a chance but there's a couple of other good sides around that we'll take some beating as well."
MORE SPORT NEWS
TRYC host Barellan at Victoria Park on Saturday. The Two Blues were one team who managed to get the better of the Magpies in round one, upstaging an undermanned TRYC team by two points at Barellan.
Ridley believes TRYC are much better placed this time around.
"They got us a bit undermanned and we had a fair few new blokes into our system," he said.
"We've settled now and understand each other's roles and those little things that you don't have, that chemistry at the start of the year so we're going in confident but we know it's not going to be an easy game, but we'll go in pretty confident."
Ridley said the most important thing for the Magpies was eradicating lapses out their game, which they have begun to do in recent weeks.
"We've been playing good footy for most of the year but we've just had lapses," he said.
"And that's what hurt us against East Wagga, the draw against North Wagga, where we played good footy for three quarters or so but we've just had those lapses. Where as the last couple of weeks we've been able to really sustain a better four-quarter effort and that's what we're looking at as a playing group, just sustaining that effort for four quarters."
The Magpies will again be without key recruits Dean Biermann and Liam Lupton, while co-captain Cooper Diessel is also in doubt with illness.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.