Better ruck control will be a big focus for Temora as they look to hit back from their first loss of the season.
Captain-coach Josh McCrone highlighted that as an area to work on after having their colours lowered by Young heading into the bye.
Advertisement
It's something he wants to improve up against winless Southcity at Nixon Park on Sunday.
"There were a couple of bad traits we had in that game that hadn't stuck their head up previously in the season so we want to fix those before they become habits as then they are hard to shake," McCrone said.
"They dominated the ruck as our wrestle was terrible, we just weren't connected and weren't tight enough. It's a big area they beat us in."
Meanwhile the Dragons are hoping for some more good news with Hayden Lomax dislocating his wrist rather than breaking it.
He still required surgery and the club is waiting on MRI results for a better indication of how long the hooker will be sidelined for.
Gavin Kite will take over the dummy half responsibilities against the Bulls.
"He's played hooker for most of his career and will jump straight in there but Cody Lynch has been playing well too and Jimmy Stewart could jump into number nine but we would still like Hayden to be playing," McCrone said.
Kelly will also start on the wing for Harrison Starr.
READ MORE
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.