James Morgan will shift to fullback to tackle his former side as Brothers look to come off a long break with an important win.
It's been four weeks since Brothers last played with back-to-back byes caused by Junee's withdrawal running into the June long weekend general bye.
Co-coach James Hay can't wait to finally get on the field after their last game was a 26-16 loss to Temora on May 22.
It only adds to their excitement to take on Kangaroos at Equex Centre on Saturday.
"We actually get a game of football for the first time in pretty much a month," Hay said.
"The boys are really looking forward to be back rather than just training."
However the time off still hasn't helped Brothers to sort out a number of their injury concerns.
Regular fullback Cade Price is still on the sidelines after dislocating his shoulder in the loss to the Dragons but has been able to avoid needing surgery.
However Hay is looking forward to seeing what Morgan can do in a different role after the speedster's strong start to the season.
"I think the more ball we can give James Morgan the better we are going to be," he said.
"He played fullback in the Shellharbour trial earlier this year and looked pretty good and he's only gotten better as the year has gone on.
"With Sunyin (Price) injured it's time to start him at the back."
Brothers have two wins to their credit from their first five games so far this season as they look to make a return to finals after a winless season.
Hay is looking to take advantage after their break, especially in a clash as important as their one with Kangaroos.
Not only is there the rivalry between the two clubs but it's a chance to jump ahead on the congested ladder.
"Looking at it, if we can get two wins here in the Roos game and the Albury game we can put a little gap on the rest of the teams around that fourth and fifth spot looking for a place in the finals," Hay said.
"It's always a big game against Roos and it just makes it even bigger."
After a week off Brothers went through a mini pre-season and Hay is hoping plenty of work on their attack will pay dividends.
"We've worked a lot on our attack to make sure we are giving more out there and putting some more options out there," he said.
"If we attack well and defend as we have been then we should be good to go."
Connor and Mitch McCauley will also play their first game in the top grade together with Mitch named on the bench for his first game this year.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
