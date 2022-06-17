The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

New role for James Morgan in Brothers' long-awaited return

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
June 17 2022 - 8:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ON THE MOVE: Brothers flyer James Morgan (left) will move to fullback when the Wagga club plays their first game in four weeks on Saturday.

James Morgan will shift to fullback to tackle his former side as Brothers look to come off a long break with an important win.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.