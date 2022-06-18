The Daily Advertiser

The Daily Advertiser's Saturday scoreboard, June 18

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated June 18 2022 - 7:33am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bas Blackett goes over for a try for Brothers.

Riverina League

Collingullie-Glenfield Park 9.10 (64) drew with Coolamon 9.10 (64)

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.