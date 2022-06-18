The Daily Advertiser's Saturday scoreboard, June 18

Collingullie-Glenfield Park 9.10 (64) drew with Coolamon 9.10 (64)
Wagga Tigers 14.7 (91) d Leeton-Whitton 6.8 (44)
Turvey Park 10.10 (70) d Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes 10.9 (69)
Narrandera 13.8 (86) d Griffith 10.12 (72)
CSU 17.10 (112) d Coleambally 7.8 (50)
Marrar 13.7 (85) d East-Wagga Kooringal 6.9 (45)
The Rock-Yerong Creek 11.4 (70) d Barellan 7.8 (50)
North Wagga 14.16 (100) d Northern Jets 6.6 (42)
Kangaroos 22 d Brothers 14
Wagga City 41 d Ag College 5
Waratahs 36 d Tumut 19
Griffith 22 d Albury 12
Holbrook 28.13 (181) d Murray Magpies 2.3 (15)
Howlong 9.16 (70) d Henty 9.4 (58)
Jindera 11.12 (78) d Billabong Crows 6.5 (41)
CDHBU 20.16 (136) d Lockhart 4.8 (32)
Osborne 15.19 (109) d Culcairn 6.3 (39)
Rand-Walbundrie-Walla 13.16 (94) d Brock/Burrum 8.6 (54)
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
