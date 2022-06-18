Brothers still chasing more spark in attack

Brothers slipped to back-to-back losses, separated by three weekends off, to drop out of the top five.
The Wagga side traded tries with crosstown rivals Kangaroos at Equex Centre on Saturday but trailed for all but the first nine minutes of the clash.
Co-coach James Hay wants to see a better attacking structure after the 22-14 loss.
"I think the three weeks really hurt us as we gave away too much cheap possession and didn't show enough in attack," Hay said.
"We showed more than that Temora game but it's still not quite there."
Brothers are looking to have more than one or two attacking plays per set but Hay thought they didn't quite fit the mark.
However Hay was still pleased with the team's attitude after finding plenty of responses throughout the clash.
"The effort is there, the intent is there and I can't fault the boys' desire," he said.
"They want to be here, they want to play footy and they want to win. We expect a lot more out of ourselves and the last two weeks."
Brothers are looking to hit back in another important clash with Albury at Equex Centre on Sunday.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
