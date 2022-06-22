The Daily Advertiser
Brain eyes potential concussion return in Lions reserves

JT
By Jon Tuxworth
Updated June 22 2022 - 7:20am, first published 7:00am
IN LIONS DEN: Zac Brain playing for Wagga Tigers in 2020. Picture: Les Smith

GANMAIN-Grong Grong-Matong insists Zac Brain hasn't been recruited to bolster their unbeaten first grade squad this year, confirming the midfielder approached the club to simply train with them as he eyes a eventual potential return from concussion.

