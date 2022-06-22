IT WAS a win-win for the students and staff at Kooringal Public School on Wednesday as they got to hook into pancakes and hot chocolate, all for a good cause.
Kooringal Public have four students who have earned selection in the NSW team to compete at the national carnival in Adelaide in August.
The school, in a bid to help the students cover the expensive costs associated with the trip, held a pancake and hot chocolate fundraiser on Wednesday.
It was the best of both worlds for the kids as they got to enjoy the treats and throw their support behind year six students Hayden Gardner, Grace Jackson, Abbie Spokes and Natalie Spokes.
Hayden Gardner, 12, said the four students were extremely thankful for the school fundraiser.
"It's very helpful with the money to put towards going to Adelaide," Gardner said.
"We're very grateful."
It was a big effort from the Wagga school to have four students make NSW teams to compete at the nationals.
The three girls, Jackson and the Spokes twins, all play for Wagga Tigers in the youth girls competition.
"I enjoy playing it and having a good time on the field. The sportsmanship, competitiveness, it's just a great sport," Jackson said.
"I like how it's competitive," Abbie added.
"It makes me happy and it's fun to compete against different people."
All four are looking forward to testing themselves at the next level.
"It will be good to get to know our teammates and compete against other states," Natalie said.
"Our team should go well. We've got our group chat where we communicate with each other and we're going to a camp in the holidays at Barooga. I think we'll get to know each other a bit better there, which will be good," Jackson added.
Gardner, a centre-half-forward at Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong, is eagerly awaiting the challenge.
"Just the experience and the experience of playing different people, better people," he said.
The four students will also soon have raffle tickets they are able to sell as their next fundraiser for their exciting experience.
