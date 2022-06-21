Wagga Harness Racing Club (WHRC) president Terry McMillan has resigned from his position.
McMillan resigned on Monday after five and a half years in the top job.
Advertisement
WHRC revealed the resignation in an online statement on Tuesday with it citing personal reasons for McMillan's departure.
"We've had many great accomplishments during my tenure which I'm extremely proud of," McMillan said.
"Moving to the new facility in Cartwright Hill was a major boost to the region and the city of Wagga.
"There is no doubt Riverina Paceway will be a leading club for years to come."
McMillan's departure continues a period of great change at WHRC.
Vice-president Maurice Finemore, who only joined the board earlier this year, will step in as acting president until the next annual general meeting (AGM), scheduled for November.
McMillan, during his tenure, oversaw the move from Wagga Showgrounds to the new multi-million dollar facility at Cartwright Hills. The club has also gone from 35 to 52 meetings a year.
MORE SPORT NEWS
Harness Racing NSW (HRNSW) chief exectuive John Dumesny paid tribute to McMillan's contribution to the sport.
"Terry has served the club extremely well in his leadership through times of expansion and renewal," Dumesny said.
"The previous chair Linda Inwood had set the solid foundations for the successful transfer from the Showgrounds. Under Terry's command the extremely dedicated band of voluntary committee members helped deliver the showpiece which is the new Riverina Paceway complex.
"The establishment of the current management structure was a goal that Terry pursued with vigour and mission accomplished he has now elected to bow out.
"On behalf of the Board and Management of HRNSW as well as the industry at large I wish him all the very best in retirement from the committee."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.