Leeton United Football club have called for a 'thorough investigation' into their controversial clash against Hanwood on Sunday.
The club released a statement on their Facebook page on Tuesday morning that addressed the events that took place at Hanwood Oval on Sunday during their top of the table Pascoe Cup fixture.
Advertisement
"Our club is bitterly disappointed in the weekends events and we are aware that it is damaging for Football Wagga Wagga and for football in general," the statement reads.
"We are proud of all our club players, members and spectators for the way they acquitted themselves on the weekend in an increasingly volatile situation.
"As a club, we do not condone any threatening or abusive behaviour that makes any player, club member, spectator or volunteer feel unsafe.
"We would like to formally commend the actions of the Hanwood Football Club President for his assistance in calming the situation to allow our players to leave Hanwood Oval safely.
"We will now leave the situation in the hands of Football Wagga Wagga and trust that a fair and just outcome will be reached after a thorough investigation."
Sunday's clash was abandoned following a horrific injury to Hanwood's Anthony Agresta and an apparent off field incident which The Daily Advertiser believes took place following the injury.
MORE SPORT NEWS:
Opening the statement, the club sent its best wishes to Agresta and wished him best wishes for a speedy recovery.
"Leeton United Football Club would like to first and foremost send our thoughts and best wishes to Hanwood Football Club player, Anthony Agresta and his family and hope he has a speedy recovery from his injury," the club said.
The club also threw its support behind their player involved in the tackle, Adam Raso who was red carded following the injury to Agresta.
"Our club is currently supporting our player Adam Raso, and others, and we are available to them if they should need anything during this time," the club said.
Keen to put the weekends events behind them, Leeton are shifting their focus to the upcoming match at home against Tolland while officials from both club continue to communicate in order to ensure the relationship between the two rivals remains strong.
"Our President will continue to liaise with the Hanwood Football Club President to ensure the relationship between our two clubs remains strong and we are hopeful that our healthy rivalry will continue for many years to come," the club said.
Speaking on Tuesday, Football Wagga president Paul Galloway confirmed that they were still awaiting information before progressing any further in relation to the events, but once that information was received operations manager David Merlino would most likely handle the process.
"He (Merlino) will probably handle the process from the Football Wagga perspective," Galloway said.
Advertisement
"We will get a referees report and we will also get a report from the clubs, from then really it will just be a matter of assessing those and making some decisions after we have received that information.
"We haven't done much more from (Monday) other than asking the clubs to provide a report and that'll probably take a little while to come in.
"There will be a resolution once we get some more information.
"But we still don't have all the information from the actual event yet."
Galloway also said that it was important to recognise the significance of the injury to Agresta and supporting both him and Raso during this tumultuous time.
"At the moment it is probably really important that we remember there is a guy who has suffered not just a season ending injury, but one that may impact him beyond that," he said.
Advertisement
"We are very conscious that we need to be supportive of him and also the other person involved in the tackle.
"It is important to remember that these kinds of events impact clubs and people both ways and I'm conscious about that aspect of this situation."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.