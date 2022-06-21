WAGGA product Dylan Martin wasn't included in Australia's Commonwealth Games hockey team which was released on Tuesday morning.
A mainstay of the squad since making his debut against New Zealand in June last year, Martin was part of the Kookaburras outfit which claimed silver at the Olympics in Tokyo in August.
The 24-year-old played in defence during the Olympics campaign, where Australia went down to Belgium in a penalty shootout.
Australia has named eight Commonwealth Games debutants including Josh Beltz, Tim Brand, Jacob Anderson, Johan Durst, Nathan Ephraums, Blake Govers, Tim Howard and Josh Simmonds.
The Kookaburras have won gold ever since men's hockey was incepted into the Commonwealth Games, and are looking to stand atop the podium for seventh straight time in Birmingham.
Martin was part of Australia's recent tour of New Zealand, where they recorded a 4-0 series victory over the Black Sticks.
Hockey Australia and Martin have been contacted for further comment.
Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.
