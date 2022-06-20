AFL Riverina have extended the deadline for applications to next year's premier league.
Deadlines for applications into next year's new-look Riverina League were to have closed on Sunday but clubs have been given an extra week.
The deadline will now be this coming Sunday, June 26.
AFL Riverina chairman Michael Irons said the decision to extend was made last week in a bid to assist interested clubs.
"We extended it a week because of the number of requests for some more information from clubs," Irons said.
"Clubs are seeking some clarity on a few aspects of the minimum standards and obviously making the effort to ensure they've got the correct information to submit with their application."
The Daily Advertiser revealed last week that three Farrer League clubs, East Wagga-Kooringal, Marrar and Northern Jets, were set to submit an application to join the Riverina League.
It is also understood that North Wagga will now join them, making it four Farrer League clubs applying, after some at the Saints had cooled on the idea.
It is expected that will take the total of applications for the premier competition to 13, joining all nine existing Riverina League clubs.
Irons also explained that the one-week extension will most likely push other states in the premier league timeline back.
Originally AFL Riverina clubs were set to inform clubs of the result of their application on August 8, but that had been brought forward to July 26.
"We shortened it to try and be able to make the decision earlier so clubs knew the direction," Irons explained.
"Obviously now having extended it a week, it may see the announcement of the participating teams slightly delayed as well."
Under the most recent timeline, before the one-week extension, the independent 'nomination assessment group' were to make their recommendations to the AFL Riverina board on July 20.
Irons also indicated that the nomination assessment group was all but finalised with only some information to be sent to the members before the panel is announced.
