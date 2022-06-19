Football Wagga's top-of-the table clash between Hanwood and Leeton United was abandoned after 30 minutes on Sunday.
Adam Raso was red carded over a ugly tackle that left Anthony Agresta with a suspected broken leg in the clash between the two unbeaten teams at Hanwood.
Advertisement
Tempers flared following an exchange that Hanwood coach Jason Bertacco labelled "a disgrace to all football."
It was a clash between the two best teams in the Pascoe Cup, with Leeton looking to end Hanwood's unbeaten run, which stretches back to the start of the 2021 season.
The home side created the better of the chances in the early stages of the match the best of which fell to Chris Zappala after Josh De Rossi tried to pick him out in the box, but he couldn't get his outstretched leg to the ball.
In other news
United was able to soak up all of the early pressure, and then at the 25-minute mark, they brought on their strike power in Adam Raso and Henri Gardiner.
Five minutes later, the game took a turn for the worse.
After making a break down the right side of the field with virtually his first touch since coming off the bench, Raso lost possession in a tackle from Anthony Agresta, leading Raso to go through the back of Agresta.
The tackle resulted in a red card to Raso, while Agresta was taken to hospital with a broken leg.
Hanwood coach Jason Bertacco was emotional talking about the injury to one of the club's stalwarts.
"The tackle was horrible from behind, and we all know that is a part of football," he said.
"But to break someone's leg like that isn't football at all."
Tempers flared between the two sides following an exchange that left Bertacco furious with the actions of some of the Leeton players.
"It is a disgrace to all football," he said.
"The guy is there on the ground, and to have someone come and do that, that is what caused everything else that happened."
The Hanwood coach said the season would now be dedicated to the Hanwood stalwart.
"Anything we do now is for Giggles (Agresta)," he said.
Advertisement
"His nickname is Giggles for a reason. He is always smiling and has never done anything to anyone, so for this to happen to him is just heartbreaking for the whole club. Whatever we are going to do, we will do for him. Football-wise comes second. We are going to do whatever we can to help him and his family."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.