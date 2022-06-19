The Daily Advertiser

Hanwood, Leeton United Pascoe Cup game called off after ugly tackle leaves Anthony Agresta with broken leg

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated June 19 2022 - 11:32pm, first published 9:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TEMPERS FLARE: A scuffle broke out between Hanwood and Leeton United players following a serious injury to Hanwood's Anthony Agresta. PHOTO: Liam Warren

Football Wagga's top-of-the table clash between Hanwood and Leeton United was abandoned after 30 minutes on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.