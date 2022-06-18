The Daily Advertiser
Charles Sturt University climb to sixth with a 62-point win over Coleambally

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated June 18 2022 - 11:51am, first published 11:30am
BEST ON GROUND: Lachie Holmes enjoyed a big game against Coleambally on Saturday.

CHARLES Sturt University moved with two points of the Farrer League top five with a big victory over Coleambally on Saturday.

