CHARLES Sturt University moved with two points of the Farrer League top five with a big victory over Coleambally on Saturday.
The Bushpigs had 10 different individual goalscrorers as they went on to record a 62-point win at Coleambally Sportsground.
Advertisement
Jeff Ladd bagged five goals while Lachie Holmes shone through the midfield in the big win.
CSU coach Travis Cohalan labelled it the Bushpigs' most complete performance of the year.
"We had a little 10 minute or so lapse in the third quarter but aside from that, we played really good consistent football for four quarters," Cohalan said.
"We worked hard, put pressure on the opposition and used the footy well for three and a half quarters I thought."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Cohalan praised his midfield are issuing them the challenge in the lead in.
"I did put a challenge on the midfield, our biggest danger was allowing them to get on top from the middle," he said.
"I was really pleased with how our midfield responded to the challenge and won that battle."
Max Findlay, Andrew Dickins, Sam Barrow and Ben Browning were others to play well for CSU in the win.
Curtis Steele had a big game for the Blues, while James Buchanan continued his good season with another strong performance.
Full-time
CSU Bushpigs 4.4 11.6 13.9 17.10 (112)
Coleambally Blues 1.3 2.5 4.5 7.8 (50)
GOALS: CSU Bushpigs: J.Ladd 5, A.Dickins 2, H.Turner 2, L.Moore 2, H.Wakefield 1, J.Bell 1, W.Archibald 1, S.Barrow 1, B.Browning 1; Coleambally Blues: K.Woods 3, C.Steele 2, B.Hooper 1, B.Argus 1
BEST: CSU Bushpigs: L.Holmes, M.Findlay, L.Moore, A.Dickins, B.Browning, S.Barrow; Coleambally Blues: C.Steele, J.Buchanan, B.Hooper, C.Hayes, H.Tooth, L.Hillier.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.