The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Narrandera grabs third win despite Toscan's six-goal haul

JT
By Jon Tuxworth
Updated June 18 2022 - 11:19am, first published 10:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HAPPY: Narrandera coach Shaun Brooker.

NARRANDERA has already eclipsed last year's win tally at the halfway mark of the season after outlasting a plucky Griffith by 14 points at Narrandera Sportsground on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JT

Jon Tuxworth

Sports journalist

Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.