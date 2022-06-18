NARRANDERA has already eclipsed last year's win tally at the halfway mark of the season after outlasting a plucky Griffith by 14 points at Narrandera Sportsground on Saturday.
The 13.8 (86) to 10.12 (72) win was the sixth-placed Eagles' third win of the season after picking up just two victories last year.
All three have come against sides below them on the ladder, but Narrandera coach Shaun Brooker is relatively pleased with the progress.
"It was ugly but we won. We're happy with that," he said.
"We're moving in the right direction. We've still got a lot work to do, but they're committed to the cause.
"At the halfway mark of the season to have three (wins) is good, but there's still a long way to go.
"I think they're starting to play to their roles better, our fitness is a lot better. We're slowly ticking a few boxes."
Luke Mckay was again brilliant for the Eagles, while the ruck contest between Brad Hutchison and Nathan Richards was a highlight.
James Toscan booted six goals for Griffith.
NARRANDERA 4.1 7.4 12.6 13.8 (86) def GRIFFITH 3.3 5.7 7.10 10.12 (72)
Goals: Narrandera - Isaac Bunge 4, Fergus Inglis 2, Jack Absolom, Lachlan Jamieson, Luke Mckay, Leigh Mckay, Theodore Metcalfe, Jaiden Burke, (one goal not specified); Griffith - James Toscan 6, Oliver Bartter, Nathan Richards, Kahlan Spencer, James Girdler
