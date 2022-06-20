Football Wagga is awaiting reports before determining what action is taken in regards to Sunday's controversial abandoned Pascoe Cup clash between Hanwood and Leeton.
Hanwood's Anthony Agresta was taken to hospital with a broken leg following a challenge from Leeton's Adam Raso during the first half that led to him being red carded.
A scuffle on field ensured after the injury however The Daily Advertiser understands that there was also an off field incident in the aftermath.
The top of the table clash was then abandoned with Football Wagga to determine whether the match will be replayed later in the year.
Football Wagga is awaiting a report from the referees, while Hanwood and Leeton officials have also been requested to submit statements from the emotion-charged afternoon.
Football Wagga operations manager Dave Merlino confirmed the reports will determine the next course of action.
Leeton president Rod Harrison said that his club was preparing a statement, however did send his best wishes to Agresta.
"It is an unfortunate instance when somebody does break a leg," Harrison said.
"At the moment our thoughts are just with Anthony and his recovery, we just want to wish him all the best."
Hanwood coach Jason Bertacco was deflated on Monday speaking about the injury, with his major concern being with Agresta and his young family.
"About 30 minutes in, Adam (Raso) lost control of the ball and Anthony had gone to retrieve the ball that had been lost," he said.
"Adam has gone in to make a challenge on him from behind and it has resulted in breaking Anthony's leg."
The injury has rattled the football club, with Agresta being a popular member of the Hanwood squad.
"Anthony being one of my good mates and a club stalwart, it is hurting us," Bertacco said.
"We are all very sad at the moment.
"You don't expect or hope for that to ever happen, he is in a bad way at the moment but he is in the right hands.
"Hopefully they can fix him up as soon as possible and he can be back with his family."
Agresta was transferred to hospital in Wagga on Monday morning for surgery with the force of the tackle also causing him to dislocate his ankle as well.
Bertacco said he wasn't concerned if the match was not replayed with his group's focus far from the three points on offer.
"At the end of the day we are not overly fussed about the three points," he said.
"A club stalwart has been injured and we are all hurting.
"He has been a first grader for 10-15 years and for that to happen, we don't really care about the three points."
Despite the feeling around the club, Bertacco is confident that his side will be able to hit the field ready to compete when they come up against the bottom of the ladder Cootamundra on Sunday.
"Obviously this week is going to be tough, but we will get back on the bike and we will do what he have got to do," he said.
"The rest of the season is going to be dedicated to him.
"He is someone who wouldn't want us to dwell, he would want us to get back out there and make amends.
"We are just trying to do as much as we can this week to get around him and his family to help them get set up for what will be a long road ahead."
