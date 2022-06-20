Tumut coach Lachlan Anderson was very impressed by the effort of his side after they defeated Wagga United 2-1 at Rawlings Park.
A double to Rhys Creed gave Tumut a two goal lead before a late penalty was scored by Wagga United's Jayden Beattie in the last 10 minutes of the game to narrow the margin.
Anderson was pleased with the win which lifts his side to seventh on the ladder.
"It was a pretty good competitive game for the most part," Anderson said.
"I think we started a little slow and they were on top of us a bit."
United had a few half chances during the opening half but it was Creed taking advantage of a free kick that led to Tumut heading into halftime 1-0 up.
Creed would score again in the second half giving Tumut a 2-0 lead that resulted in United sending a number of players forward.
"Once we got our second goal they started throwing lots of people forward," Anderson said.
The late penalty to Beattie got United on the scoreboard but the Tumut defence held up to secure the important win on the road.
"Sunday was a lot better for us," Anderson said.
"We were pretty happy, everyone on our side did their jobs."
Anderson said that Jay Casey and Ben Howell both had good games with the duo's performance a key to his side's victory.
"Ben Howell is one of our younger guys playing at the base of our midfield and he is starting to get a lot more confidence in first grade," he said.
"Defensively he is very good and he is also great as moving the ball around."
In the other Pascoe Cup games, Young have jumped to fourth place on the ladder following a strong 4-0 defeat over Tolland.
The Lions have been playing some good football over the last couple of weeks, with them going down to Leeton 2-1 before the general bye.
They will be hoping to keep their recent strong form up when they clash against Henwood Park this weekend.
South Wagga also posted a good victory over the weekend, comfortably taking care of Cootamundra 5-0.
The win elevates the Warriors to fifth position on the ladder and very much keeps them in the finals race.
They host Wagga United this weekend and will be hoping to keep the wins coming as it is a competitive race for the fourth spot on the ladder.
Young, South Wagga and Tolland are all tied on points at the halfway mark of the season with Tumut only one point behind and Henwood Park also very much in the race.
Securing the win and the crucial three points will be extremely important at the back half of the year, as will goal differential as that could be the difference from making finals and missing out.
