The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Tumut's Rhys Creed scores a double as they defeat Wagga United 2-1

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
June 20 2022 - 7:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TIGHT CONTEST: Wagga United's Matthew Crawford and Tumut's Lachlan Anderson do battle during their Pascoe Cup clash. Picture: Madeline Begley

Tumut coach Lachlan Anderson was very impressed by the effort of his side after they defeated Wagga United 2-1 at Rawlings Park.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.