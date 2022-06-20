Wagga City produces big turnaround to take win

Wagga City suffered a 29-point loss to Ag College to start the season but put on a big display to reverse the result on Saturday.
The Boiled Lollies caused the surprise of the season to hand Ag College just their second loss of the year.
Coach Jarrod Bryant thought a strong start set the platform for a much improved performance to take a 37-24 win at Beres Ellwood Oval.
"The girls were rapt and it's a credit to the hard work they've done over the last few weeks and their commitment on the day," Bryant said.
"A lot of it has been approach to the game, so our attitude, and increasing our physicality at training while focusing on doing the basics correctly.
"We were fortunate all those things came together, the girls took the right approach and went out there and showed what they are capable of when they switch on."
While it was a strong team performance, some strong work on the edges from Sammy Cummins, Sarah Deaner, who crossed for a double, and her sister Alicia really helped Wagga City.
However he knows the tougher test will be to back it up against ladder leaders CSU on Saturday.
It comes as Reddies hit back from their first loss of the season to down winless Leeton 37-5 at Leeton No.1 Oval on Saturday.
Ellen McIntyre scored five tries in the win.
Griffith also extended their strong start with a 41-5 win over Albury with Amelia Lolotonga bagging a hat-trick.
