ALBURY trainer Mitch Beer sealed the Southern District premiership with a winning treble on his home track on Monday.
Beer enjoyed a day out at Albury as November Falls ($3.70), Extreme Prince ($6.00) and Hardware Lane ($1.60) posted impressive victory.
The Beer treble came in the space of three races, making it 70 minutes to remember for the leading trainer.
It also sealed a second successive Southern District Racing Association (SDRA) premiership as he extended his lead to 11 wins over his nearest rival, Andrew Dale, with just over a month remaining.
November Falls kicked off the treble for Beer with victory on debut in the Laser Electrical Maiden Plate (1183m). It also meant more than the average win for the Albury horseman.
"It's probably the most nervous I've been for a while for a maiden at Albury," Beer told Sky Racing afterwards.
"We bought this filly as a weanling so it's been such a long journey and there's been some terrific people involved.
"She's just been so promising and Simon (Miller) said I just don't want to jump and run to the front because she's so raw and so new, and after they went 50 metres I took a big gulp and I don't think I exhaled until they went down to the post.
"She did a lot wrong, it's such a long straight here and she ran out late and always a hard thing these two-year-olds taking on the old horses but I think we've got a very nice filly."
Beer predicted a bright future for the well-related two-year-old.
"She hadn't even had a jump out until this preparation so she's come a very, very long way. She only trialled last Monday as well so she's done a terrific job," he said.
"I'd be keen to see her on top of the ground, I think she gets through it on her ability but we'll have a good think about putting her out now and bringing her back for the spring.
"Her three quarter sister ran second in the VRC Oaks so she's really got a mile plus pedigree so that's exciting.
"We'll see how she pulls up but we'll just enjoy today, it's a terrific effort."
November Falls scored by two lengths from Nautico ($8.00), with $2.20 favourite The Great Man a further one and a half lengths back in third.
Extreme Prince took out the Ray & Wendy Stratton Maiden Handicap (905m). It was the three-year-old's first win at start number five.
Beer was relieved to see the gelding get the job done.
"He found his right race today, he stepped away clean and we've been really looking towards getting him to these softer tracks," He said.
"He's got a win on the board, I don't think he's going to be the best Extreme Choice going around, he's a great stallion, but at least he hasn't disgraced his old man and he's won a race."
Nick Souquet piloted Extreme Choice to victory, while Simon Miller was in the saddle for the wins of Novemebr Falls and Hardware Lane.
Hardware Lane raced away for a dominant six and a half length victory with Beer now keen to have a crack at another Highway Handicap with the three-year-old.
He won one at Hawkesbury in April with Hardware Lane.
