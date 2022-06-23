The Daily Advertiser
Rachael Pearson soaking up the State of Origin excitement

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated June 24 2022 - 2:22am, first published June 23 2022 - 7:30am
MOMENT TO SHINE: Hay's Rachael Pearson will make her State Of Origin debut in the lone women's game at Canberra Stadium on Friday night. Picture: Getty Images

Twelve months ago Rachael Pearson had a freshly-signed first NRLW contract she couldn't tell anyone about and now she's looking to guide NSW to State of Origin success.

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

