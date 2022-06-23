Twelve months ago Rachael Pearson had a freshly-signed first NRLW contract she couldn't tell anyone about and now she's looking to guide NSW to State of Origin success.
The Hay product made a massive impact in her debut season with St George Illawarra, guiding the Dragons to a grand final appearance after making her debut as a 28-year-old.
Now she only continues her rise through the sport.
However getting the call from Kylie Hilder to wear the number seven jumper in Friday night's game against Queensland at Canberra Stadium tops anything Pearson could have imagined.
"It's crazy," Pearson said.
"The last six months have just been so exciting and a blur of lots of rugby league.
"Coming off the back of the NRLW season I've been in camp with players I've played against or played with.
"It's a really exciting time for female rugby league."
Pearson has a lot of responsibility on her shoulders as NSW look to win back the shield in the standalone game.
A game that could prove to be a tiebreaker with a series set to expand to two games next year.
She's looking to rely on the strength of her kicking game to help NSW reverse the last two results.
"It's been a really enjoyable week so far and I'm just soaking it all up," Pearson said.
"If I can just nail my job for the team and everyone else does that it should all come together then hopefully we are holding that shield up.
"Obviously being halfback you have to manage what is happening, make sure we are sticking to the game plan and my kicking game is a strength so I'll be looking to relieve pressure with some good kicks."
Pearson started her rise to State Of Origin playing leaguetag in Hay.
She took a punt with her ambitions to play rugby league and made the move to Wollongong.
With the NRLW expanding quicker than initially expected, the Canberra Raiders are set to be one of the 10 clubs playing later this year.
Pearson hopes it will help more Riverina talent make the next step without having to go so far away from home.
"With the Canberra Raiders coming into it it is going to be a bit closer for the Riverina to tap into and I hope to see girls from Wagga, Griffith and Hay push for that," she said.
"It's not only Canberra as there is going to be more options with 10 teams for girls to get into the NRLW and hopefully be in this camp as well."
Pearson will become the first Riverina product to play in the women's State Of Origin since Griffith's Lele Katoa was part of NSW's win in 2019.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
