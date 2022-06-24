They took a step in the right direction last week, but Temora captain-coach Josh McCrone still wants to see a better wrestling display if the Dragons are to become the first team to get the better of Gundagai this season.
McCrone thought it was one aspect that let the side down in their lone loss to Young before the general bye and he knows they can't afford to be loose defensively against the Tigers at Anzac Park on Sunday.
"I thought our wrestle was a lot better last week but we want to keep improving that," McCrone said.
"Against Young I thought their ruck was a lot better than ours and while last week it wasn't the same intensity game unfortunately if we can keep adding to that it will be good."
Cody Lynch will shift into hooker with Gavin Kite sidelined with a sternum problem while Grant Hughes will also miss after injuring his ankle in the win over Southcity last week.
With a number of key losses McCrone wants the side to dig deep.
"I know Gundagai is in a similar position but we are short staffed so we need our boys to put their hands up and have a go," he said.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
