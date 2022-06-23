The Daily Advertiser
Dummy half pressure starting to hit Gundagai

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
June 23 2022 - 7:30am
STILL AT THE BACK: Gundagai fullback Latrell Siegwalt is expected to be right to tackle Temora on Sunday despite picking up an ankle issue.

Gundagai have to call on their playmaking depth for their big clash with Temora.

