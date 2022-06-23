The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

AFL NSW-ACT put forward recommendations for Riverina and Farrer League salary cap and player points for 2023

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated June 23 2022 - 7:16am, first published 6:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PROPOSAL: AFL community football manager for ACT and regional NSW, Marc Geppert, explained the recommendations to clubs at a delegates meeting on Wednesday night.

RIVERINA League clubs will be given more points power under the new 'premier competition' model set to be introduced next season.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.