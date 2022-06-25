Live coverage: June 25-26 weekend sport blog

The Daily Advertiser's weekend sports blog keeps you up to date with the latest from around the grounds.
In the Riverina League, Turvey Park plays hosts to Collingullie-Glenfield Park, Ganmain-Grong Grong Matong return to action against Wagga Tigers, Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes take on Griffith while on Sunday Coolamon plays host to Narrandera.
Advertisement
Meanwhile in the Farrer League Marrar and North Wagga face off at Langtry Oval while Barellan hosts Coleambally, Northern Jets take on The Rock-Yerong Creek while East Wagga-Kooringal travels to Temora.
In Group Nine Tumut returns to action when they host Kangaroos on Saturday while on Sunday Temora are out to be the first team to get the better of Gundagai and Brothers hosts Albury
There's just two Southern Inland games, both in Wagga, with Wagga City taking on CSU and Ag College look to hit back against are now without Leeton so now it's Ag College taking on Ag College, Waratahs host Tumut while Albury takes on Griffith.
Follow all the action.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.