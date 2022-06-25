A SENSATIONAL six-goal opening term proved the difference as Marrar made it seven straight wins with a 31-point victory over North Wagga on Saturday.
The Bombers piled on the first seven goals of the game and never gave the Saints a sniff on their way to a 13.12 (90) to 8.11 (59) victory at Langtry Oval.
Advertisement
It was all Marrar in the opening term as they slungshot off half-back with great effect, while their midfield also enjoyed a period of dominance.
It wasn't until the fifth minute of the second term that the Saints were able to land their first goal, through Ky Hanlon, but by that time the Bombers had already enjoyed 11 scoring shots and established a 45-point lead.
North Wagga eventually stemmed the tide and had the better of the second half but were unable to cut the margin any further than 29 points.
To make matters worse, ruckman Matt Parks went down with a suspected anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury close to half-time.
READ MORE
Given the Bombers were forced to come from 41 points down to win last time against North Wagga, Marrar coach Shane Lenon was rapt with the way his team started the sequel.
"Our best footy's probably as good as any," Lenon declared.
"I was real happy last week (against East Wagga-Kooringal) with the way we started, obviously I feel your first quarter is when everyone's fresh, blokes are cracking in so we were real good early last week and it was the same today.
"Early in the season we were probably a little bit ordinary with our starts but the last two weeks our starts have been really strong and positive. The boys, they prepare the right way, they're doing all the right things with training so they're giving themselves a chance.
"We set that win up in the first half today and it was a pretty good half of footy."
Lenon believes the Bombers' relentless pressure was what laid the platform for such an impressive opening term.
"It was built off pressure, that's what it was built off," he said.
"But we did, we rebounded really well but our pressure, our quick ball movement, the way we ran in numbers was very good in the first quarter."
Marrar captain Jackson Moye led the from the front right from the opening bounce.
He, along with tough teenager Sam Emery, set the platform early on the back of some fine ruckwork from Nick Molkentin.
Advertisement
Jordan Hedington was very good for a second consecutive week, controlling things across half-back and using the footy superbly, while Will Keogh, Harry Reynolds and Billy Toy were others to shine.
Marrar ball-winner Chris O'Donnell didn't play after half-time, due to a badly-corked thigh, while the Bombers also had a couple of other sore bodies.
North Wagga were much better after half-time but the damage had been done.
Kane Flack and Ben Keith tried hard throughout, Isaac Crouch performed a role well, while Nathan Dennis was a constant threat and finished with four goals, which could have been more had he kicked straighter.
The win keeps Marrar at the top of the ladder, a game and percentage clear of East Wagga-Kooringal, ahead of a big Sunday game against The Rock-Yerong Creek next week.
North Wagga remain in fourth despite the loss with three of the four teams breathing down their neck all losing on Saturday.
Advertisement
Full-time
Marrar Bombers 6.4 9.5 11.7 13.12 (90)
North Wagga Saints 0.1 2.4 5.9 8.11 (59)
GOALS: Marrar Bombers: C.Gardner 3, J.Moye 2, W.Keogh 2, B.Toy 1, Z.Lewis 1, C.Munn 1, Z.Walgers 1, C.ODonnell 1, T.Lawler 1; North Wagga Saints: N.Dennis 4, B.Keith 1, K.Hamblin 1, J.Thompson 1, K.Hanlon 1
BEST: Marrar Bombers: S.Emery, J.Moye, N.Molkentin, W.Keogh, B.Toy, J.Hedington; North Wagga Saints: K.flack, T.Nejman, B.Keith, I.Crouch, J.Flood, M.Parks.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.