East Wagga-Kooringal have landed a mid-season signing just days before the June 30 clearance deadline.
Sydney-based forward Josh Beets has been cleared to the Hawks and could line up for them as soon as Saturday's clash with Temora at Nixon Park.
Beets will come down with EWK's other Sydney recruits Heath Northey, Wilson Thomas and Jeremiah Lenisaurua.
Beets had played six games this season with Manly-Warringah in AFL Sydney's premier division reserves after crossing from Randwick City Saints where he kicked 26 goals in 10 games.
His best work was done at Albert Park in 2019 in the Victorian Amateur Football Association (VAFA) division four competition where he kicked 59 goals from 18 games and was named in the Team of the Year.
EWK coach Matt Hard remained tight-lipped about the signing.
"He's just coming down with the boys on the odd occasion," Hard said.
Beets signing is the latest before the clearance cut-off. Marrar snared former Narrandera coach Jordan Hedington last week, while Zac Brain was cleared to Riverina League leaders Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong this week.
Meantime, a clearance for Tim McAuley to return to Temora has also been lodged.
McAuley was set to play the second half of the season in Cairns but the Kangaroos have put in a clearance for his return ahead of the June 30 deadline.
