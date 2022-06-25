Tumut 14 d Kangaroos 0
SOUTHERN INLAND
Tumut 27 d Ag College 26, Wagga City 47 d CSU 14
MCUE 123 d Griffith 52
Collingullie-Glenfield Park 22.9 (141) d Turvey Park 8.5 (53)
Wagga Tigers 10.10 (70) d GGGM 5.13 (43)
Coleambally 10.12.72 d Barellan 6.7.43
TRYC 14.10.94 d Northern Jets 12.13 (85)
East Wagga Kooringal 14.12 (96) d Temora 8.12 (60)
Jindera 14.15 (99) d Henty 3.6 (24)
Rand-Walbundrie-Walla 11.14 (80) d Bilabong 6.6 (42)
Culcairn 15.11 (101) d Lockhart 6.5 (41)
Howlong 13.11 (89) d CDHBU 11.5 (71)
Osborne 28.17 (185) d Murray 6.3 (39)
