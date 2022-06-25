Tumut dominated Kangaroos everywhere but on the scoreboard for large periods but still did enough to take an important win.
The Blues ensured they remain in the top five after a 14-0 win at Twickenham on Saturday.
Advertisement
Tumut had plenty of chances but struggled to get through the Kangaroos defence.
A try to returning co-coach Zac Masters in the 14th minute was all that separated the two teams at half-time before the Blues were able to capitalise on a couple of Kangaroos errors to give themselves some breathing space.
Coming off a three-week break in muddy conditions, Blues co-coach Lachlan Bristow was just happy to bank the two points.
"A win is a win," Bristow said.
"The field is absolutely trash at the moment, it's so slow to play any good footy hence the scoreline.
"There wasn't many points, it was just the slogfest which is never very enjoyable but it is what it is.
"It wasn't a good game but we're happy to get the win.
"Every point counts and we've spoken about how important the back end of the year is and I'm sure we are going to be up for it.
"The effort was there and after three weeks off we could have come out a bit flat but I don't think we did that.
"Instead we came out with lots of energy."
READ MORE
Despite failing to capitalise on a number of good opportunities, Tumut struck early in the second half after Ollie Hoskin made a mistake off the restart.
Tom Jeffery was able to pounce on a Jordan Anderson kick to make it 10-0.
Malik Aitken then took advantage of a tackle bust by Brayden Draber to add to their lead.
Defensively the Blues were strong, with Kangaroos having very few opportunities close to their own line, but it was their dominance through the middle that really told.
Even without Jed Pearce (illness), the Blues still had plenty of punch through the middle with Masters making a more than welcome return.
Advertisement
Bristow is still looking for the side to execute better after failing to finish off a number of good opportunities, particularly with some forward pass calls.
"Execution was terrible in that first half," he said.
"We had so much good ball but just couldn't execute.
"It simply comes down to personal skill level that was probably just lacking today.
"We were pushing a lot of passes and turning over a lot of ball which is frustrating."
Advertisement
The win sees Tumut move a win clear of Kangaroos to start a crucial period for the club.
Their next two games are against Albury and Brothers, who are also right in the fight for a finals berth.
The Blues took a 28-12 win over the Thunder to start the season but Bristow expects a much tougher test on Saturday.
Meanwhile the loss drops Kangaroos a win outside the top five as they prepare for a clash with Young at Alfred Oval on Saturday.
The Wagga side has the option to play for the Challenge Cup but were unsuccessful in the new concept already this season.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.