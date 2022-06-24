Brothers looking to stay right in the finals fight

Brothers are looking to ensure they stay right in the finals bubble with a win over Albury.
One point only separates four teams on the ladder with the Thunder in fourth, one point ahead of Tumut, Kangaroos and Brothers, after drawing with unbeaten Gundagai last week.
Advertisement
All four teams play each other this weekend.
It only adds to the importance of the clash for Brothers co-coach James Hay after their 22-14 loss to Kangaroos last week.
"It's turned into a light bit of a bottle neck in the middle of the table so the next couple of weeks will be pretty crucial to making sure we play finals," Hay said.
The loss to Brothers was the side's first game since May 22 but Hay hopes getting back onto the field will help their attack flow at Equex Centre on Sunday.
"We need more intent with our attack," he said.
"It's probably still the biggest thing but we are giving away too many errors and too many penalties but I don't think that will happen again in terms of the 'Roos game.
"If we can show a little bit more in attack, and be a little bit better prepared with some of the plays ready to go on game day but that last game we were coming three weeks in a row off so the fact we were a little flat in attack isn't overly worried with.
"We just have to fix up the errors and the missed opportunities."
READ MORE
Brothers have only made one change for the clash at Equex Centre with Zac Carey coming onto the wing for Caleb Atkinson.
However Carey's older brother Liam is still on the sidelines with a knee complaint.
It comes after Maleke Morris received some good news at the judiciary this week after being sighted.
He is free to line up in the second row.
Hay believes it is a good boost for the club with Morris impressing after missing last season with a knee issue.
"He took 12 months off to get his body right and get over a knee injury but now he's fighting fit and has probably played the most minutes out of everyone in the forward pack," he said.
"I don't think he's come off for a sub so he's kinda been the mainstay of the forward pack.
Advertisement
"He's got plenty to tackle breaks in him, a couple of offloads and it's a good variation. It's probably something the rest of the team is lacking."
Meanwhile Albury fullback Ty Fletcher is confident he will be right to take on Brothers despite a knee issue.
The Thunder have named an unchanged line up after their draw with the Tigers.
"My knee has blown up like a basketball, a heap of fluid has built up, but it's going down every day," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.