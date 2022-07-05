The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

North Wagga coach Cayden Winter hopes to return from a hamstring concern in time to face East Wagga-Kooringal

MM
By Matt Malone
July 5 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RACING THE CLOCK: North Wagga coach Cayden Winter expects to return from injury for Saturday's clash against East Wagga-Kooringal. Picture: Les Smith

NORTH Wagga are set to be boosted by the return of coach Cayden Winter for Saturday's showdown against East Wagga-Kooringal.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.