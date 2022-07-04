Jordan McLean will be one of three Riverina products looking to ensure NSW maintain their grasp on the State of Origin Shield.
After being named in the extended squad for game two, the Young Cherrypickers product has been named in the front row for the series decider in Brisbane.
Replacing the injured Payne Haas, McLean will become one of NSW's oldest debutants next Wednesday.
His debut comes less than a month before his 31st birthday, making the Cowboys prop the Blues' fifth-oldest debutant in history behind Tony Butterfield, Max Krilich, Hazem El Masri and Matt Prior.
However coach Brad Fittler thought his form for North Queensland, where he is coached by Temora product Todd Payten, was hard to ignore.
Fittler thought it was enough to give him the nod over Regan Campbell-Gillard, who played in the 16-10 loss in game one.
"I spoke to all the players who missed out in game two and I was disappointed for them more than anything that they didn't get to play in a team who played closer to their potential," Fittler said.
"Sometimes you become that victim and it's a real shame.
"Parramatta are a funny team at the moment and I don't think it has been because of him (Campbell-Gillard), but just what Jordan offers at the moment with his club form being a little bit stronger."
McLean will start in the side alongside Temora junior Liam Martin.
Both played in Weissel Cup grand finals before going onto the NRL.
Angus Crichton will also start off the bench after coming into the side for the 44-12 over Queensland in Perth last month.
His NSW call up adds to a strong season for McLean, who played for Australia in their successful 2017 World Cup campaign after helping Melbourne to the NRL premiership that season, with the Cowboys sitting third on the NRL ladder.
It is expected to be the only change to a winning side for the Blues after Canberra Raiders five-eighth Jack Wighton, who played in game one in Sydney but missed game two with COVID-19, was named as 18th man.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
