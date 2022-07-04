Brayden Ambler is facing more time on the sidelines after being reported in a dramatic win by Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes.
Ambler, who missed most of the first half of the season through injury, was reported for rough conduct after a third-quarter clash with Shaun Flanigan in the one-point win over Wagga Tigers at Robertson Oval on Saturday.
Advertisement
The incident has been graded as careless but with the contact high and impact medium.
As such it attracts a two-week suspension however Ambler can accept a one-week ban with an early guilty plea.
Ambler has until 5pm on Tuesday to make a decision.
The Goannas take on ladder leaders Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong at Mangoplah Sportsground on Saturday.
READ MORE
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.