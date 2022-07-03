Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong have bounced back in emphatic fashion taking down Coolamon in the local derby by 27 points on Sunday.
After suffering their first loss of the year last Saturday to the Wagga Tigers, the Lions came out with a point to prove from the first bounce.
GGGM coach Sam Martyn said getting a good start was a focus for the Lions in the lead up to the game.
"I said to the guys last week that the true test of our character isn't the loss because every team faces obstacles throughout the year," Martyn said.
"It's more about how you respond to that.
"We worked on a few things throughout the week and it was really evident how we came out of the blocks."
The Lions kicked seven goals to one during a dominant first quarter of which key GGGM forward George Alexander kicked four.
The first quarter performance set the game up for the Lions who managed to always keep Coolamon at arms length whenever the Hoppers were pressing during the second and third quarters.
The Hoppers had reduced the margin to as low as 19 points late in the second quarter after kicking four goals to one and went into half-time only 20 points behind.
The margin fluctuated in the third as both teams continued to battle hard with the Lions heading into three quarter time up by 29 points.
Neither team managed to kick a goal in the last quarter as both teams were unable to convert their chances with GGGM running out winners over Coolamon 11.14 (80) to 7.11 (53).
Martyn was pleased by the effort from his side and their ability to respond to any challenge that was put to them.
"To Coolamon's credit we knew they were going to bring that pressure and make sure it wasn't an easy game," he said.
"They kept it tight but we stood up to the challenge and responded throughout the game as necessary."
Alexander ended up with five for the Lions and Martyn was impressed with the performance of his key forward.
"George was fantastic," he said.
"He has been working really hard on the track and its good to see him get some reward for his efforts.
"He's a very hard player to stop when he is up and running and kicking like he is."
Other standout players for the Lions included Kirk Mahon, Mitch Taylor and Zac Burhop.
For the Hoppers they were dealt a big blow before the first bounce with Joe Redfern a late omission from the side.
Despite the loss up forward, Will Graetz stepped up for the Hoppers kicking four goals in an impressive performance.
Jake Barrett was again outstanding for the Hoppers as was Luke Gerhard and Braeden Glyde.
GGGM 7.3 8.8 11.12 11.14 (80) d Coolamon 1.4 5.6 7.7 7.11 (53)
Goals: GGGM - G.Alexander 5, T.Anderson 2, Z.Burhop, C.Krebser, J.Olsson, B.Walsh; Coolamon - W.Graetz 4, J.Maslin, H.Bradley, H.Wakefield
Best: GGGM - K.Mahon, M.Taylor, G.Alexander, Z.Burhop, A.Proctor, B.Walsh; Coolamon - J.Barrett, W.Graetz, L.Gerhard, B.Glyde, N.Buchanan, J.Buchanan
