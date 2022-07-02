A FAST start helped North Wagga return to the winner's list with a 35-point victory over Temora on Saturday.
The Saints ensured they kept up the pressure on the Farrer League top three with a 12.10 (82) to 7.5 (47) victory at McPherson Oval.
Advertisement
After a slow start against Marrar last week, North Wagga were explosive early against Temora with 11 scoring shots and a five-goal opening term.
North Wagga coach Cayden Winter was happy to see a response.
"I feel like we rectified last week. We put an emphasis on our first quarter, it wasn't up to scratch last week but the way the boys responded this week was good," Winter said.
"We had a fair few injuries this week, so the boys came in, played a role and definitely stood up and it was good to watch."
MORE SPORT NEWS
North Wagga led by 34 points at the main break and Temora proved much more competitive in a dour second half.
Matt Thomas was best-on-ground, dominating the air in defence for the Saints, while Kane Flack continued his fine season with another strong display on-ball.
Joe Morton shone for Temora and was well-supported by Jack Cullen and Liam Sinclair.
Full-time
North Wagga Saints Seniors 5.6 8.6 9.9 12.10 (82)
Temora Kangaroos Seniors 1.1 3.2 4.4 7.5 (47)
GOALS: North Wagga Saints: J.Thompson 3, T.Nejman 3, N.Dennis 2, K.flack 1, J.Kerr 1, K.Hamblin 1, B.Keith 1; Temora Kangaroos: I.Reardon 2, J.Morton 1, C.Stacey 1, T.Shea 1, J.Block 1, A.McRae 1
BEST: North Wagga Saints: M.Thomas, K.flack, J.Flood, J.Thompson, S.Keith, B.Keith; Temora Kangaroos: J.Cullen, L.Sinclair, K.Shea, R.Hubbard, I.Reardon, C.Stacey
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.