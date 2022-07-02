The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

North Wagga get back to winning ways with 35-point victory over Temora

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated July 2 2022 - 10:43am, first published 10:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BEST ON GROUND: Matt Thomas had a huge game in defence for North Wagga in the win over Temora at McPherson Oval on Saturday.

A FAST start helped North Wagga return to the winner's list with a 35-point victory over Temora on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.