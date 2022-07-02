Charles Sturt University (CSU) stormed into the Farrer League top five with a 26-point win over Barellan on Saturday.
The finals dream is well and truly alive for the Bushpigs as they found their groove in the second half and overran the Two Blues for a 11.11 (77) to 7.9 (51) victory at Peter Hastie Oval.
CSU had the better of an even first half but had nothing to show for it at half-time after kicking 1.8, including a goalless second term.
But they soon came to life after the break, producing a six-goal third term to hit the front and take a nine-point lead into the final change.
The home team kicked the opening two goals of the final term to stretch the margin to 20, and when Barellan forward Jack Hillman hobbled from the ground in pain from a serious knee injury, it seemed to be the final nail in the Two Blues' coffin.
Barellan didn't help themselves with a lack of discipline combined with some questionable decisions making their task more difficult.
The win saw CSU take Barellan's spot in the top five and coach Travis Cohalan was glad his men had worked their way into fifth spot.
"It's hard not to put extra importance on games, the boys can all read so they know the situation of the ladder and how things were situated and we knew if we won today, we would be able to move ahead of Barellan at the time being," Cohalan said.
"We understand there are still a lot of games to be played and work to be done but it was a really important win I thought. Not so much because of the ladder but we were really disappointed with our performance over there in the first time around, they were up 36-2 at quarter time and we controlled maybe two and a half quarters after that and couldn't quite get there.
"Today was more about us atoning for that and we made a bit of a focus of it during the week, we were really unhappy with the way we played over there, especially in the first quarter and we wanted to make amends for that, to be honest."
Cohalan said the playing group are up and about with the prospect of a finals appearance now in their own hands.
"I think so. We were very disappointed with our first month of the season," he said.
"Our first quarter against Barellan the first time around cost us, and we led Northern Jets at home for three and a half quarters and they overran us and beat us by 10 points so we were probably disappointed we dropped those two games to be frank.
"The boys are excited but they're also aware of one of my big sayings, and I said it when I first got here, you don't get anything in life if you don't work for it so you've got to put in the hard work. All this is done has put us in a position where if we're good enough, our fate's in our own hands."
It was a solid second half turnaround from CSU on Saturday.
They went from eight points down at the main break to 26-point victors.
Cohalan pointed out the difference in their accuracy in front of goal but also believes work rate was a major reason behind the improvement.
"I think we were 1.10 at one stage and we ended up kicking 10.1 after that to be 11.11," he said.
"We spoke for two weeks about how Barellan would try to beat us, and that's maintaining the ball, chip, mark, chip, mark, numbers behind the footy and build it up from there and I thought quite frankly in the first half, after speaking about it for two weeks and practicing it, we were lazy, we let them have their way with the footy and on the flipside of that, when we got our opportunities, we didn't kick straight.
"It's just a bit of a reminder about not being lazy defensively, be a bit more proactive and I think we locked down and forced them to kick to a contest a lot better in the second half."
Dusty Rogers was the pick of an even performance from CSU. He worked hard to provide an option at centre-half-forward and was also effective in the ruck.
Lachie Moore won plenty of footy through the midfield, while Jeff Ladd and Harry Wakefield combined for seven goals in the second half.
Barellan lost Kabe Stockton to a back injury midway through the third term and the loss was evident, having controlled play across there with great effect up until that point.
Hillman, who had also been one of Barellan's best, went down with a suspected knee injury early in the final term.
CSU lost Harry Turner to concussion early in the first term.
Ryley Conlan and Mitch Hawker looked good in attack for Barellan, while Dean Schmetzer and Hugh McKenzie were good on the outside.
Full-time
CSU Bushpigs 1.3 1.8 7.10 11.11 (77)
Barellan Two Blues 2.1 3.4 6.7 7.9 (51)
GOALS: CSU Bushpigs: J.Ladd 4, H.Wakefield 3, M.Findlay 2, B.Browning 1, D.Rogers 1; Barellan Two Blues: M.Hawker 2, J.Hillman 1, J.Brittliff 1, R.Conlan 1, M.Irvin 1, M.Fernie 1
BEST: CSU Bushpigs: B.Browning, M.Findlay, J.Collingridge, H.Wakefield, J.McCulloch, D.Rogers; Barellan Two Blues: D.Schmetzer, R.Conlan, J.Whyte, J.Mccabe, M.Hawker, M.Irvin
