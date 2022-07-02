The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

MCUE final quarter comeback virtually seals finals spots, shatters Tigers' hopes | Photos

JT
By Jon Tuxworth
Updated July 2 2022 - 8:59am, first published 8:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DRAMATIC DAY: Wagga Tiger Jesse Manton is tackled by MCUE's Padric Griffin. Picture: Les Smith

HE uttered the words, but deep down even Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes coach Jeremy Rowe thought it was a 'one in a hundred' chance.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JT

Jon Tuxworth

Sports journalist

Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.