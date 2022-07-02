Young 38 d Kangaroos 6
Tumut 18 d Albury 4
Griffith 20 d Tumut 12
Waratahs 31 d Albury 15
MCUE 10.12 (72) d Wagga Tigers 10.11 (71)
Turvey Park 15.10 (100) d Narrandera 8.5 (53)
Griffith 10.11 (71) d Leeton-Whitton 10.7 (67)
Coleambally 17.4 (106) d Northern Jets 13.11 (89)
CSU 11.11 (77) d Barellan 7.9 (51)
North Wagga d Temora
Osborne 12.10 (82) d Holbrook 9.7 (61)
Henty 9.7 (61) d CDHBU 8.12 (60)
Rand-Walbundrie-Walla 15.7 (97) d Jindera 11.11 (77)
Murray Magpies 10.7 (67) d Culcairn 8.9 (57)
Howlong 17.19 (121) d Lockhart 4.6 (30)
Billabong Crows 18.11 (119) d BB Saints 12.10 (82)
