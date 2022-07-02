The Daily Advertiser

Scores from around the ground today - Saturday, July 2

July 2 2022 - 8:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HAPPY DAYS: Jeremy Lucas enjoys a goal for Wagga Tigers in the Riverina League game against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes at Robertson Oval on Saturday. Picture: Les Smith

GROUP NINE 

Young 38 d Kangaroos 6

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.