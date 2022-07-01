Diebert still producing the goods in training ranks

He's just celebrated his 80th birthday, but Norm Diebert Snr is still training winners.
Diebert was able to turn the form of Knight Kiss who had unplaced in her last five starts after making a winning return to her three-year-old season.
However she timed her run right to score by the barest margin at Riverina Paceway on Friday.
Revelling in the head victory over Redbank Harry, Diebert has no plans to start slowing down any time soon.
"It helps to keep me young," Diebert said.
"I've got about eight or 10 there with a few breakers in as a rule.
"I like to get the two-year-olds going really."
It was a real family affair for Diebert with son Mal doing the driving on a filly Diebert and wife Maureen bred, from a stallion they stand, and share ownership in with daughter Del Cope.
Diebert also paid credit to grandson Reece Maguire for suggesting a couple of gear changes.
"I've got to give Reece Maguire a bit of a wrap as he told me to take the head check off it and put a (Hidez) hood on and she was a lot better," he said.
"She was a lot more calm as normally she's a bit mad when she gets here (to the track).
"She's a bit highly strung, at home she's as good as gold, but here she's usually up and down and kicking."
Knight Kiss was placed at group two level but has struggled to replicate anywhere near the same form this time in.
Diebert hopes the gear changes and a bit more fitness will help her go on with things from here.
Starting with another race at Leeton on Tuesday.
"I think I had her a bit fat but now we've been working along a bit and it seems to be going on good," he said.
There was plenty of success for some older trainers across the card.
Cobram trainer Don Rudd, who is 70, took out overall honours with a double.
Blake Jones drove Bundle Of Notes to victory in the opening race before Some Change provided Blake Micallef with the second leg of his double.
Jon Ponsonby and Russell Jack, who are both approaching 70, also had winners.
God Bless You ensured a late betting plunge came off after being back from $7.50 into $1.70 favouritism for Ponsonby.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
