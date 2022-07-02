COLEAMBALLY charged to back-to-back wins for the first time in three years with a 17-point upset over Northern Jets on Saturday.
A week after registering their first win of the year, Coleambally backed it up by harming the finals chances of another contender with a 17.4 (106) to 13.11 (89) victory at Coleambally Sportsground.
Advertisement
The Blues got off to a good start and were then able to remain deadly accurate in front of goal, capitalising on their chances to maintain the lead throughout.
Five goals to two in the second term opened up a handy 21-point lead at half-time but the Jets replied with a six-goal third quarter of their own to draw within eight points at the final change.
With the home crowd behind them, Coleambally were able to get going again and kicked five goals to three in the final term to record their second win of the year.
It was also Coleambally's first win at home since August, 2019, ironically when beating the Jets.
Coleambally coach Luke Hillier attributed the win to his team's pressure, as well as finishing in front of goal.
"We only kicked four points for the game, it's the most accurate we've kicked since I've been here. We normally butcher a few so it was nice to kick straight and put them away on the scoreboard," Hillier said.
"It was the same last week, we really emphasised at training and before the game just our pressure around the footy, that's our biggest thing at the moment and if we can sustain that pressure around the footy, everything else will come along.
"We did that again today for four quarters so that was nice."
MORE SPORT NEWS
The win put Coleambally within two points of getting off the bottom of the ladder, a spot they are keen to avoid after last year's wooden spoon finish.
It also draws them two and a half games from fifth, but Hillier said the ladder is the furthest thing from he and the group's mind.
"We're definitely not looking at the ladder just yet. We're just taking it a week at a time," he said.
Hillier said the wins do wonders for the group's confidence as work hard on finishing the season off better than they started it.
"It's amazing what a bit of confidence can do," he said.
"After last week, our tails were up, it was the best that we've trained all as well, everyone's confidence is up and going into today you can feel that morale, that boost, our warm up's better, and it's just starting to roll, getting a bit of confidence together."
Hillier led from the front with a best-on-ground performance.
Advertisement
He and younger brother Max helped Coleambally win the midfield battle, which laid the platform for the victory.
Hillier also had high praise for key defender Kyle Pete, who was locked in an entertaining duel with Jets forward Matt Wallis, and fellow backman Tom Mannes for the games they played.
"Our backline's really starting to gel together and that's where it's been starting for us so those boys really held up the last couple of weeks," he said.
Blake Argus kicked five for the Blues, in a second consecutive strong showing, while Jade Hodge kicked three. Luke Peruzzi and Dan Peruzzi also produced two of their best games for the club.
At the other end of the ground, Wallis kicked five for the Jets.
Sam Fisher, Lachie Jones, Wallis and Jack Harper were among the better players for the Jets.
Advertisement
Full-time
Coleambally Blues Seniors 3.2 8.3 12.3 17.4 (106)
Northern Jets Seniors 2.3 4.6 10.7 13.11 (89)
GOALS: Coleambally Blues: B.Argus 5, J.Hodge 3, L.Hillier 2, C.Steele 2, K.Woods 2, H.Tooth 1, B.Hooper 1, M.Hillier 1; Northern Jets: M.Wallis 5, C.Bell 3, N.Doyle 1, J.Harper 1, S.Clemson 1, S.Fisher 1
BEST: Coleambally Blues: L.Hillier, M.Hillier, L.Peruzzi, K.Pete, B.Hooper, D.Peruzzi; Northern Jets: S.Fisher, L.Jones, M.Wallis, C.Bell, S.Clemson, H.Gaynor
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.