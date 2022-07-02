The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Tumut move up over Albury after big defensive effort

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated July 2 2022 - 8:42am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ON THE ATTACK: Dean Bristow tries to split the Albury defence during Tumut's win at Twickenham on Saturday. Picture: Courtney Rees

Tumut slogged out another tough win at a muddy Twickenham to move up to fourth place on the Group Nine ladder.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.