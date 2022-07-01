Brothers are looking to play some 'ambush football' to help spring them up the Group Nine ladder but will need to do so without a number of key players.
Connor McCauley and Maleke Morris will both miss the clash with Gundagai at Anzac Park on Sunday while co-coach Brody Rigg and Bas Blackett are also in serious doubt.
The timing is far from ideal for the Wagga side who slipped a win outside the top five after an eight-point loss to Albury last week.
Co-coach James Hay hopes they can overcome the interruptions to take on the unbeaten Tigers.
"It's a road trip you look at at the beginning of the year anyway and know it's going to be tough but the energy is still good at training, people are still up for the fight in terms of going out there to win football games and I still think we'll have a very competitive side out there on the field," Hay said.
"For us to make finals now I'm looking for us to play some ambush football and turn up against the sides above us on the ladder."
While McCauley is unavailable due to work commitments, Brothers are expected to be without Morris for some time.
He's been one of their best forwards but broke a bone in his foot on Sunday.
Rigg is also dealing with a knee complaint while Blackett sustained a shoulder injury.
To help deal with the changes Brothers have made plenty of positional switches as well.
Troy Dargin will move into the centres with Aaron Wynne shifting to five-eighth while Wilson Hamblin will start at hooker.
Josh Siegwalt was in line for a first grade return in time to take on younger brother Latrell but sustained an ankle injury in reserve grade last week.
Clifford Morris comes into the side and into the front row with Hay pushing out to the second row with Jacob Crossley also unavailable.
Hay admitted most of the positional changes were forced rather than tactical.
"Losing Bas we don't have a lot of coverage in the back line but Troy is a very handy footballer and can do a job," he said.
"He's already on that side of the field but just pushes out a spot and will still be out there with his talk and carrying the ball so we won't lose much there.
"Joshy (Siegwalt) will miss a couple of weeks with an ankle injury he picked up in reserve grade but Aaron has played plenty of rep football and junior football in the halves in his career.
"There's no issues there and while six is something Aaron hasn't played or trained in in the last couple of years he's played plenty of football there before."
Gundagai are also expected to make a couple of changes as well with Jack Elphick set to miss the clash due to a holiday.
It sees Corey Wilson move into the centres with Vaughn Scott coming onto the wing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
