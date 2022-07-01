The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Brothers make raft of changes for big test against Gundagai

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
July 1 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SWITCH U: Aaron Wynne's move to five-eighth is one of many changes for Brothers ahead of their clash with Gundagai on Sunday.

Brothers are looking to play some 'ambush football' to help spring them up the Group Nine ladder but will need to do so without a number of key players.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.