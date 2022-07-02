Waratahs overcame a slow start to keep themselves in second place ahead of a big clash with Griffith.
Albury scored the first two tries of the clash as they looked to push back into the top four with a win at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday.
However they conceded the next five tries to fall 31-20 to stay in fifth, two points behind Ag College.
It means there was no real change to the ladder across the weekend.
Waratahs had only played one game for the last month and struggled to get out of the blocks.
The Steamers jumped out to a 15-0 lead before the game took a dramatic turn.
Waratahs scored three quick tries to lead at half-time and from there they were able to control things.
Five-eighth Gerard McTaggart was impressed with how the side hit back.
"It was a really good win, probably our best of the year," McTaggart said.
"Purely because of the fact we went behind early, it was 15-0, but we really made an effort to dig ourselves out of a bit of a hole.
"We just weren't playing well, were giving away a lot of penalties but we bounced back with three quick tries to lead at half-time, which was just amazing.
"We are trying to play a particular type of footy and it just worked. It was probably the most it has worked all year but there are still plenty of areas to improve on as that start was just shocking."
McTaggart didn't think a lack of football was the excuse for the slow start, particularly after a strong training session this week, but knows they need to improve ahead of the big clash with the Blacks.
Especially with their ball retention.
"It will be a tough road trip so we have to put in a better performance than 50 minutes of footy," McTaggart said.
"If we do that we will come away with the win but it will be a very tough game."
The win actually increased their advantage over Griffith, who failed to pick up a bonus point in their win over Tumut, ahead of a big clash at Exies Oval on Saturday.
The winner will move into second, which ensures a second chance come finals time.
Waratahs welcomed back a couple of faces for the clash with Emilio De Fanti really making an impact through the middle.
He also crossed for two tries in the victory.
Rob Selosse also had a strong game in the centres while Waratahs were boosted by the return of captain Harry Hosegood and Charlie Sykes..
Meanwhile Albury will be desperate to hit back when they host Tumut at Murrayfield on Saturday.
Both teams are looking to push their way into the top four.
The Steamers are fifth, two points behind Ag College with Tumut a further two adrift.
