Young pick things up where they left off to down Kangaroos

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated July 2 2022 - 9:46am, first published 9:45am
Josh Ayers scored a double in Young's win over Kangaroos on Saturday.

Kangaroos got on the board early but Young were able to wrestle back control before posting another big win.

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

