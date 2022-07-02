The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Blacks keep on pressure in battle for second place

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
July 2 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Latu scored both of Griffith's tries in their win over Tumut.

Griffith gave Tumut's hopes of sneaking into the top four a big blow with a 20-12 victory.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.