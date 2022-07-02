Blacks keep on pressure in battle for second place

Griffith gave Tumut's hopes of sneaking into the top four a big blow with a 20-12 victory.
Chris Latu scored both of the Blacks tries and in the end Dan Bozic's boot was the difference between the two sides at Jarrah Oval on Saturday.
Not only did he convert both tries but slotted two penalty goals to ensure an eight-point buffer.
Down on numbers, coach Chris McGregor thought their performance was a real testament to the changes the club is trying to make.
"We had 11 changes from a fortnight ago so I'm extremely proud of the boys," McGregor said.
"There's some work to be done as we know our line out wasn't great and our scrum needs a little bit of work but we are building and over the last couple of years with what happened with the number of outs we would have got beaten.
"We're working towards something and this year we haven't got three sides but a squad.
"Whoever is going to be put into first grade will always come in with the intentions of doing their job."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
