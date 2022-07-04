Southcity showing signs of improvement

Southcity brought up their second win of the season as their young team starts to take benefit from some experience.
After Junee scored their first win in 1379 days with a 20-0 win to start the season, coach Jeffrey Davey was thrilled with the turnaround at Harris Park on Sunday.
The Bulls were never behind in the clash before rounding out 20-10 victors.
Davey hopes it will give the side even more confidence.
"Hopefully we can keep going the way we are, keep progressing and see some more improvements on the field," Davey said.
"Some many young and inexperienced players are really starting to find their form in senior footy and the team is starting to gel more as it is a team of mostly new players."
Montana Kearnes was once again a standout for the Bulls but Davey thought they had a lot more contributors this time around.
"It's good to see us get the result this time and it just shows what the team is capable of if we play together as a team and put in the efforts," he said.
However things are going to get a lot tougher for the Bulls up against Kangaroos on Saturday.
Their crosstown rivals took a 46-0 win when the teams met in round two and Kangaroos are coming off a big win over Young.
The two teams had a draw to start the season but this time around it was a very different story.
Jada Hartwig crossed for four tries in the 32-8 victory at Alfred Oval on Saturday while Samanatha Burton bagged a double.
The win keeps Kangaroos in third place but Albury are right on their tails, just one point behind, after a 16-0 win over Tumut at Twickenham on Saturday.
With three points separating four teams in the middle of the ladder, Albury has another important game when they tackle Young, who are a point behind them in fifth at Greenfield Park on Sunday.
Tumut are a further point behind but face a much tougher test when they take on Brothers after they extended their unbeaten start with a 46-0 win over Gundagai at Anzac Park on Sunday.
Madison Dunn crossed for four tries in the big win and set up a few more.
