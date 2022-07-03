The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Gundagai flicks switch to power past Brothers

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated July 3 2022 - 9:15am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TRY TIME: Derek Hay goes over for his second try in Gundagai's big win over Brothers at Anzac Park on Sunday. Picture: Courtney Rees

Four tries in the 13 minutes leading into half-time sent Gundagai on the path to a big victory.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.