Four tries in the 13 minutes leading into half-time sent Gundagai on the path to a big victory.
Brothers lead 6-4 with the break approaching before things quickly unravelled at Anzac Park on Sunday.
Advertisement
A long pass put Jack Lyons over and it triggered an avalanche of points.
Brothers were penalised for being in front of the restart and Gundagai extended their lead through Derek Hay.
Damian Willis then crossed for the second of his three tries before Hay scored his second on the stroke of half-time to lead 28-6.
READ MORE
Gundagai captain-coach Luke Berkrey thought it was a crucial period for the club.
"Once we got a bit of momentum we were hard to hold out," Berkrey said.
"I thought Derek Hay and Damian Willis had a bit of a field day there at times.
"I'm very happy with Derek as it's just good to see him running the ball and a game like today will just set up the back end of his season."
With plenty of momentum Gundagai extended their lead after a Brothers error in the first set of the second half.
The tries kept coming as the gaps started to open.
Hay thought something just clicked in the side, who are yet to lose a game this season.
He hopes the 58-12 win will be the start of a real build up towards finals with a couple of big games on the horizon.
"We started slow, which is something we have to get out of as it's a bad habit at the moment, but we just flicked a switch I think," Hay said.
"We went back to our run hard, tackle hard blueprint and we're going to be hard to beat if we do that."
While Brothers were able to stop the string of points when Wilson Hamblin scored after a Bas Blackett break, Latrell Siegwalt produced a Group Nine first - a two-point field goal - to round out the big win.
Advertisement
Berkrey was impressed with how their attack flowed after a couple of tight results.
"When we saw some opportunities we took them, we scored some really nice tries and Latrell Siegwalt was massive again causing havoc every time he touched it," he said.
However the win wasn't without some injury concerns for Gundagai.
Berkrey had limited involvement after dislocating his little finger however he doesn't expect to miss the clash with Tumut on July 17.
"It's alright. It was a bit of a dislocation and we couldn't get it back in so there may be a little break but it's only a little finger so it will be fine," he said. "It was very painful when we couldn't get it back in but it's alright now."
Royce Tout also came off shortly after half-time after being in doubt coming into the clash.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.