Hamblin injury adds to bad day for Brothers

A shoulder issue to hooker Wilson Hamblin only added to a tough day for Brothers.
The Wagga side were right in the thick of things up against unbeaten Gundagai at Anzac Park on Sunday until a horror 13 minutes leading into half-time.
They went from leading by two points to trailing by 22 at the break.
Injured co-coach Brody Rigg thought the big momentum shift was just too hard to come back from in the 58-12 loss.
"We matched the intensity for a little bit there but we gave away too much field position," Rigg said.
"We gave away five penalties on the halfway, so that's fourth or fifth tackle and all of a sudden they get a fresh set and we're already buggered from doing a whole set of defending.
"All of their attack was starting at the 50 so it's good ball straight away and you can't really keep defending that."
Hamblin scored both tries for Brothers but came off late with a shoulder injury.
Rigg hopes he doesn't become another face on the sidelines after Brothers forfeited reserve grade on Sunday due to a lack of available players.
"We had about 21 players unavailable across both grades and that plays a part in us turning up not really prepared," Rigg said.
Things don't get much easier with a clash against Tumut at Equex Centre on Sunday.
Brothers got the points when the two teams met earlier this season, but the Blues have added a few more faces in since then.
"They are going pretty good at the moment and have a few nice additions in Jed Pearce and Jacob Sturt back but if get a few of our players back we should have a good, strong side too," Rigg said.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
